37,183 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of American Vanguard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 543,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 159.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 252,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVD opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $22.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVD. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

