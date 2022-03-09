$393.24 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $393.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.14 million. Green Dot reported sales of $379.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.53. 21,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $157,533. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

