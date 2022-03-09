3,977 Shares in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $23,275,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icosavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. Icosavax Inc has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

