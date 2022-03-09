42,063 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

