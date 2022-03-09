$44.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will announce $44.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year sales of $84.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.90 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tritium DCFC.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tritium DCFC stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

