4,593 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,547,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,423 shares of company stock worth $11,317,900 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

