51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. 51job has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.53.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts predict that 51job will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 846.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in 51job by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 51job by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 356,744 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in 51job by 46.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

