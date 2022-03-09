$57.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will report $57.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $59.00 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $242.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $278.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 91,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $741.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

