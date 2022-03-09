61,057 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after purchasing an additional 370,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 615,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 842,650 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CRK opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34.
CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
