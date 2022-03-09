614 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

WM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.47 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.49%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

