$707.21 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will report $707.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.39 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Lazard stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lazard by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

