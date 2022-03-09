74,809 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 24.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 999.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 725,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 705,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.