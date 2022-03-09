$84.77 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) to post sales of $84.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $89.80 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,416.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $457.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $483.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $662.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 3,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $944.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.36.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.