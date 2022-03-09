908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after acquiring an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,721.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

