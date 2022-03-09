925 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $214.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -715.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.