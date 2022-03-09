AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.42

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 118179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.