Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

