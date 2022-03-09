Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.21. 423,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,785. The company has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

