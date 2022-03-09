ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) & Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Critical Survey

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE – Get Rating) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ABCO Energy and Obayashi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Obayashi 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABCO Energy and Obayashi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $1.16 million 0.30 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Obayashi $16.67 billion 0.35 $928.54 million $0.92 8.76

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than ABCO Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of ABCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and Obayashi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy 4.72% -4.46% 9.28% Obayashi 3.93% 6.81% 2.86%

Volatility and Risk

ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obayashi has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ABCO Energy beats Obayashi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABCO Energy, Inc. engages in the installation of commercial and residential of solar photovoltaic solar system. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories. The company was founded on July 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Obayashi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Domestic Civil Engineering segment handles civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Civil Engineering segment deals with civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Real Estate segment handles the purchase, sale, development and rent of real estate properties. The Others segment engages in Private Finance Initiative (PFI), finance, renewable energy, and operation of golf courses. The company was founded by Yoshigoro Obayashi in January 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

