ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 152.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

