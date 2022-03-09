Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.20. 35,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $251.64 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.