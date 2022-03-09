Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.30) to €35.50 ($38.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accor from €37.20 ($40.43) to €38.50 ($41.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Accor stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

