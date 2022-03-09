Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cummins by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. 1,577,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,626. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

