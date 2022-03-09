Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $597,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

DG stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.71. 8,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,662. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.38.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

