Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,317. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.