Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $83.31. 11,568,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,389,439. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

