Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Melanie Allibon Buys 21,888 Shares

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Melanie Allibon bought 21,888 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$11,710.08 ($8,547.50).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, including Acrowform aluminium panels; GASS table forms; super cuplok; and conventional systems; and scaffold equipment comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, surelock scaffolding, and Acrowskaf scaffolding products.

