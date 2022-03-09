Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $208.81 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

