Addenda Capital Inc. Invests $209,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

