Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of Adecco Group stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 245,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -208.20 and a beta of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

