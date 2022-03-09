Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.58.

ACET opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abingworth LLP grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

