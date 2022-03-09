adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €265.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €265.00 ($288.04) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €319.00 ($346.74).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €184.94 ($201.02) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €237.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €263.91.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.