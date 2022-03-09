Adshares (ADS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $65.87 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00006476 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00245760 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,021,002 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

