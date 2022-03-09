Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Purchases 104,968 Shares of Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 104,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$243,525.76 ($177,756.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 18.16.

About Advance NanoTek

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

