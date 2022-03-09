Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.78 on Wednesday, hitting $111.31. 3,405,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,887,922. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

