Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,710,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 68,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49,033 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 151,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 147,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

