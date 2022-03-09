Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Tanya L. Domier Sells 11,124 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 557,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,926. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 642,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

