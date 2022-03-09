Aecon Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARE. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.51.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.91 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.22. The company has a market cap of C$967.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

