Aemetis (AMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMTX opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $499.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aemetis by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 1,360,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aemetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aemetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.