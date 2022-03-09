AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $75.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2,519.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

