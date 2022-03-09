Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $214.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $123.10 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,555,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.