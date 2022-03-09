Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $277,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,485 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.