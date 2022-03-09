Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $239.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 963.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,815,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $180.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $141.94 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average is $233.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

