Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $239.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.14.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $180.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $141.94 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average is $233.31.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.
About Albemarle (Get Rating)
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.