Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.99

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 11123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

