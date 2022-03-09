Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 305,302 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alkami Technology by 125.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 924,593 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $19,254,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

