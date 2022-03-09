Alliance Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.99. 63,937,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,383,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.47 and a 200 day moving average of $374.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

