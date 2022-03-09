Alliance Wealth Management Group Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $11.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.31. 7,699,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,471,472. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.43 and a 200 day moving average of $454.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
