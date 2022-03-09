AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $316,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

