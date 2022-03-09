Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.
NYSE:AMR opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.70.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
