Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.

NYSE:AMR opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.70.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 35,762.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

