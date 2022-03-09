Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $131.15 and last traded at $128.85, with a volume of 6917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.15.

The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

