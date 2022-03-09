Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $131.15 and last traded at $128.85, with a volume of 6917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.15.
The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
